 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

Vibe entertainment calendar

  • 0
vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

THURSDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC TRIVIA Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Sterling St., will hold music trivia at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY MOVE NIGHT

Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farm, 6751 N.C. 126, Nebo, will host movie night from 6-8 p.m. The movie selection will be one filmed in western North Carolina.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway from 7-10 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 8 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

BOARD GAME NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host board game night at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe

A family member says rapper Theophilus London has been found safe after disappearing for months. His cousin posted on Instagram Wednesday night that the 35-year-old London is “safe and well." The statement didn't say where he'd been or where he was found. The family filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police last week and asked for the public's help in finding him. The LAPD said London was last seen in October in the city's Skid Row area. London was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 and frequently collaborated with Kanye West.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by brother William in upcoming memoir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert