Vibe entertainment calendar

THURSDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC TRIVIA Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Sterling St., will hold music trivia at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY MOVE NIGHT
Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farm, 6751 N.C. 126, Nebo, will host movie night from 6-8 p.m. The movie selection will be one filmed in western North Carolina.
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway from 7-10 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 8 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
BOARD GAME NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host board game night at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.