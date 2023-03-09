Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

ACC CHILI COOK-OFF

The ACC Chili Cook-Off will be held at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $7 and includes all you can eat chili, salad, cornbread, dessert and drink. Take out and delivery is also available.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

UKELELE NIGHT

The Morganton Ukelele Society will be at Buzze’s Creamery & General Store, 605 S. Green St. Suite 100, from 5-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Jeff Honeycutt at 7:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music by Rose Water at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by The Riverstones at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Fairytales on Ice will be at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.commaonline.org for tickets.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing Lounge, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Oblivion A.D. and Counter at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by R.B. Byerly at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by TNT at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Michael Shiflett at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

AUTHOR EVENT

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host author Luke Manget from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

BOOK FAIR

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host a Grown Folks Book Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BURKE TRAILS DAY

Discover Burke Trails Day will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at CoMMA, 401 S. College St.

ARTISAN MARKET

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will hold an artisan market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

MUSIC MORNING

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

PINT NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.