Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

DINNER THEATER

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host the off-Broadway hit “Bartenders: A Staged Comedy” at 8 p.m. This one-man show dives into the lives of six bartenders from across the U.S. and their experiences in the industry. Tickets are $15. Dinner and dessert specials will be available.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host a live performance by Masters of Soul at 7:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith on the patio at 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Hammer Down at 8 p.m.

DINNER THEATER

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host the off-Broadway hit “Bartenders: A Staged Comedy” at 8 p.m. This one-man show dives into the lives of six bartenders from across the U.S. and their experiences in the industry. Tickets are $15. Dinner and dessert specials will be available.

FREE WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by the Adam Church Music at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Roadside Attraction at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

DINNER THEATER

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 118 Main St. W. in Valdese, will host the off-Broadway hit “Bartenders: A Staged Comedy” at 8 p.m. This one-man show dives into the lives of six bartenders from across the U.S. and their experiences in the industry. Tickets are $15. Dinner and dessert specials will be available.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host The Big Deals, a front porch swing band, at 7:30 p.m. in the Upper Wine Room. Reservations can be made by calling 828-430-4343.

LIVE MUSIC

The Sunday Pops concert series with Sami and Dave will be held on the historic courthouse lawn at 3 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Ronny Ray and the Coolers at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Grayson Slade at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Magnolia Room, 400 N. Green St., will host live music by Russell Sprouts at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Sunset Strip at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Homer’s, 113 E. Union St., will host live music by Fantomex, Shutterings and Zillicoah at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.