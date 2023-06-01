Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host the Morganton Ukulele Society from 6-8 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a karaoke by Priceless Entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night.

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will music bingo at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Moose & Friends on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Color Machine at 6 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by The Welcome Matt's at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft'd, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week's theme is "Give Trefethen a Try."

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host a performance by The Rundown at 7:30 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Southern Style at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music by Tyler Kemmerling from Caged Affair at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by The Mug Band at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

MUG CLUB

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a Mug Club Party at 5 p.m.

FUNDRAISER

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host "Raise the Woof," a fundraiser to help raise money to build a new animal shelter for Burke County Animal Services. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Guests will receive a complementary glass of wine, food and a goodie bag.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.