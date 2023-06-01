Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host the Morganton Ukulele Society from 6-8 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a karaoke by Priceless Entertainment from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night.
MUSIC BINGO
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will music bingo at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
TGIF returns with Moose & Friends on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Color Machine at 6 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by The Welcome Matt's at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft'd, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week's theme is "Give Trefethen a Try."
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host a performance by The Rundown at 7:30 p.m.
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Southern Style at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music by Tyler Kemmerling from Caged Affair at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by The Mug Band at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
MUG CLUB
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a Mug Club Party at 5 p.m.
FUNDRAISER
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host "Raise the Woof," a fundraiser to help raise money to build a new animal shelter for Burke County Animal Services. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Guests will receive a complementary glass of wine, food and a goodie bag.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.