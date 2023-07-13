Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY MUSIC BINGO Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W Valdese, will host game night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Morganton Ukulele Society Jams will perform at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., from 6-8 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by David Kerley at 7 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by The Welcome Matts at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Carolina Cabs are Calling.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by Southside Saints from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field in downtown Valdese.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by the J. Max McKee at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by 28690 at 7 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Rocky Yelton and the Hired Guns at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Centerpiece Trio from 6-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hellfire Hot Wings will be onsite from 4-8 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY

MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.