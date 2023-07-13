Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY MUSIC BINGO Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
GAME NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W Valdese, will host game night at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Morganton Ukulele Society Jams will perform at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., from 6-8 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by David Kerley at 7 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by The Welcome Matts at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Carolina Cabs are Calling.”
LIVE MUSIC
The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by Southside Saints from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field in downtown Valdese.
LIVE MUSIC
Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by the J. Max McKee at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by 28690 at 7 p.m.
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Rocky Yelton and the Hired Guns at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Centerpiece Trio from 6-9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hellfire Hot Wings will be onsite from 4-8 p.m.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
MINI FARMERS MARKET
The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY
MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.