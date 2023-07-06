Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
MUSIC BINGO
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present Harry Potter trivia at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115. E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiacs Trivia Night at 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Kewel Dewey Kudzu, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Stevie D from 6-9 p.m. Philly Flava food truck will be on-site from 4-8 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Monday Rain at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Prost to Vienna — One More Hurrah.”
LIVE MUSIC
The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by FracXured from 7-10 p.m. in downtown Valdese.
LIVE MUSIC
Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by the Jacktown Ramblers at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
LIVE MUSIC
Velvet Rodeo will have a free concert from 7-9 p.m. on the old courthouse square in Morganton.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Zeveride at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Tyler — Caged Affair Acoustic Guitar from 6-9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Wiregrass at 2 p.m.
SUNDAY BOOZY BRUNCH The Magnolia Room, 400 N. Green St., Morganton, will host a Boozy Sunday Brunch at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 and include a meal of French toast with syrup, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon along with a breakfast cocktail. The event is in collaboration with Swede’s Café.
ADOPTION DAY
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a Paws & Pints Adoption Day from noon to 3 p.m. Burke County Animal Services will be at the brewery with adoptable pets.
MONDAY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hellfire Hotwings Food Truck will be on-site from 4-8 p.m.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
MINI FARMERS MARKET
The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.