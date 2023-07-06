Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present Harry Potter trivia at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115. E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiacs Trivia Night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Kewel Dewey Kudzu, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Stevie D from 6-9 p.m. Philly Flava food truck will be on-site from 4-8 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Monday Rain at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Prost to Vienna — One More Hurrah.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by FracXured from 7-10 p.m. in downtown Valdese.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by the Jacktown Ramblers at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available and donations accepted for the band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.

LIVE MUSIC

Velvet Rodeo will have a free concert from 7-9 p.m. on the old courthouse square in Morganton.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Zeveride at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Tyler — Caged Affair Acoustic Guitar from 6-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Wiregrass at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY BOOZY BRUNCH The Magnolia Room, 400 N. Green St., Morganton, will host a Boozy Sunday Brunch at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 and include a meal of French toast with syrup, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon along with a breakfast cocktail. The event is in collaboration with Swede’s Café.

ADOPTION DAY

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a Paws & Pints Adoption Day from noon to 3 p.m. Burke County Animal Services will be at the brewery with adoptable pets.

MONDAY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hellfire Hotwings Food Truck will be on-site from 4-8 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.