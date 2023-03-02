Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host ‘90s trivia at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

FRIDAY

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will have live music by Steve DellaSala from 6-9 p.m.

SATURDAY

IMPROV NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host the Morganton Improv Group at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Thirty Ought 6 at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.

COMIC CON

Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will have live music by Steve DellaSala from 6-9 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

MUSIC MORNING

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

PINT NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.