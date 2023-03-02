Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host ‘90s trivia at 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
People are also reading…
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
FRIDAY
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will have live music by Steve DellaSala from 6-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
IMPROV NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host the Morganton Improv Group at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Thirty Ought 6 at 8 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.
COMIC CON
Timmy Mac’s Comics and Games will host Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Collett Street Recreation Center.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will have live music by Steve DellaSala from 6-9 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
MUSIC MORNING
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
PINT NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.