Vibe entertainment calendar

TONIGHT
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Suite 100, will host Tyson's Trivia at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will welcome music by Dani Kerr at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will host karaoke and dancing from 7 p.m. to midnight.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Americana Vibes with Michael Hefner, Dave Reep, Reagan Reep, Molly Barrett and Robert Gucwa from 8 p.m. to closing.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Rocky Yelton and the Hired Guns will perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cover charge is $10. Cranky Crab food truck will on-site.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host live music with Moose & Friends Trio from 7-10 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 6:30 p.m. Nom Sense food truck will be on-site.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia and taco night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.