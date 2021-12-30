Vibe entertainment calendar

 Skip to main content
Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

LIVE MUSIC

Thomas Anthony will perform at 6 p.m. at Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton. The Soul Food Island food truck will be onsite.

FRIDAY

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

The Levee Brewery & Pub, located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration at 9 p.m. The event will include live music from Sunset Strip, snacks and a champagne toast at midnight. There’s a $5 cover at the door.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration with Soulshine at 7:30 p.m. until midnight. Rotation food truck will be onsite.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION

The Morganton Elks Lodge will be having a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring the Cat5 Band, dancing, food and fun. For information, call Dorothy Barrier at 828-234-1283. Seating is limited.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Sidetracked Brewery, located at 609 S. Green St., Suite 100, will host a New Year’s party beginning at 7 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, located at 116 N. Sterling St., will hold a New Year’s celebration at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, located at 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music from Rust Bucket beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host live music with Caleb Wolfe from 7-10 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will hold Tapas Night with Chef Lara from Queen’s Catering at 5 p.m. Come enjoy free bar bites with the store’s olive oils and balsamics.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub will host trivia night at 7 p.m. The pub is located at 118 Main St. W in Valdese.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

