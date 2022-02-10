 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vibe entertainment calendar
Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Open Mic Night and Karaoke at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

KAROAKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will hold Karaoke night at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, located at 108 W. Union St. in Morganton, will hold a free wine and chocolate tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by the Alligators at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will have live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

DRAG SHOW

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will hold a Valentine’s Day Drag Show, which includes a dinner of lasagna, salad, garlic bread and a dessert, along with a bottle of sparkling wine per couple. Visit facebook.com/leveebreweryandpub to purchase tickets.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have live music by Whiskey Down Live at 8 p.m.

POETRY NIGHT

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will hold poetry night from 6-7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

VALENTINE’S EVENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will hold Galentine’s Day at 2 p.m.

SOUPER BOWL PARTY

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will hold a Souper Bowl event at 6 p.m. A variety of soups of chili will be available by donation, which will benefit Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club.

SUPER BOWL PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will hold a Super Bowl party beginning at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

