Vibe entertainment calendar

TONIGHT
TRIVIA NIGHT
Tyson's Trivia will return to Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Suite 100, Morganton, at 7 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft'd, 108 W. Union St. in Morganton, will hold Cigar Night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m. Come enjoy a beer, wine, coffee or tea along with a cigar and conversation.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by the Abby Bryant Duo at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
COMIC CON
Timmy Mac's Comics and Games will hold its spring Comic Con at 10 a.m. at Collett St. Recreation Center, 300 Collett St. in Morganton. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children aged 3 to 13. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite superhero or comic character.
LIVE MUSIC
Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform as part of the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series at Old Rock School, 400 W. Main St., Valdese. Tickets are $25 and are available at concertsattherock.com.
DANCE COMPETITION
Dancing with the Burke Stars will be held at 7 p.m. at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., Morganton. The event will feature local residents paired with dance instructors who will compete to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. VIP tickets are $40, general admission tickets are $28, and those for children 12 and younger are $18. For information, visit commaonline.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Steve DellaSala.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.