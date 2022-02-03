Vibe entertainment calendar

Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform as part of the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series at Old Rock School, 400 W. Main St., Valdese. Tickets are $25 and are available at concertsattherock.com.

DANCE COMPETITION

Dancing with the Burke Stars will be held at 7 p.m. at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., Morganton. The event will feature local residents paired with dance instructors who will compete to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. VIP tickets are $40, general admission tickets are $28, and those for children 12 and younger are $18. For information, visit commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Steve DellaSala.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON