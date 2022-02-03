 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vibe entertainment calendar
0 Comments
alert top story

Vibe entertainment calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TONIGHT

TRIVIA NIGHT

Tyson's Trivia will return to Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Suite 100, Morganton, at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft'd, 108 W. Union St. in Morganton, will hold Cigar Night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m. Come enjoy a beer, wine, coffee or tea along with a cigar and conversation. 

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by the Abby Bryant Duo at 7 p.m. 

SATURDAY

COMIC CON

Timmy Mac's Comics and Games will hold its spring Comic Con at 10 a.m. at Collett St. Recreation Center, 300 Collett St. in Morganton. Tickets are $3 for adults and $2 for children aged 3 to 13. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite superhero or comic character.

LIVE MUSIC

Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform as part of the Bluegrass at the Rock concert series at Old Rock School, 400 W. Main St., Valdese. Tickets are $25 and are available at concertsattherock.com

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DANCE COMPETITION

Dancing with the Burke Stars will be held at 7 p.m. at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., Morganton. The event will feature local residents paired with dance instructors who will compete to win the Mirror Ball Trophy. VIP tickets are $40, general admission tickets are $28, and those for children 12 and younger are $18. For information, visit commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Steve DellaSala.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharon Stone blasts Joe Rogan for COVID-19 misinformation amid Spotify controversy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music

MC5

  • Updated

The rock band MC5 is also among this year's nominees. (No photo available)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert