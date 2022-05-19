Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
BINGO
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host Burke Young Professionals Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Cards are $1 each and proceeds go to the organization. Prizes awarded to winners.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host movie trivia with Tyson at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
People are also reading…
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from David Kerley at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
ANIMAL ADOPTION EVENT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Brews & Rescues pet adoption event at 4 p.m. Come check out some of the many animals up for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Rob Simmons at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Sunset Strip at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by The Harris Brothers from 7:30-10:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
IMPROV NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host the Morganton Improv group at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Morganton Farmers Market, 300 Beach St., will host live music by The Butterbeans at 9 p.m. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
LIVE MUSIC
Brown Mountain Bottleworks 115 E. Union St., will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Rustic at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Susanna Macfarlane at 6 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Bourbon Arcade at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Poison’us and Kings of Noise at 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Morganton will host the Sunday Pops concert on the old courthouse square from 3-5 p.m. with music by Geoff Clapp and Friends.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.