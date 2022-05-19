Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host Burke Young Professionals Bingo Night at 7 p.m. Cards are $1 each and proceeds go to the organization. Prizes awarded to winners.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host movie trivia with Tyson at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from David Kerley at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

ANIMAL ADOPTION EVENT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Brews & Rescues pet adoption event at 4 p.m. Come check out some of the many animals up for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Rob Simmons at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Sunset Strip at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by The Harris Brothers from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

IMPROV NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host the Morganton Improv group at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Morganton Farmers Market, 300 Beach St., will host live music by The Butterbeans at 9 p.m. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon.

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks 115 E. Union St., will host live music by The Riverstones at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Rustic at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Susanna Macfarlane at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Bourbon Arcade at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Poison’us and Kings of Noise at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Morganton will host the Sunday Pops concert on the old courthouse square from 3-5 p.m. with music by Geoff Clapp and Friends.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.