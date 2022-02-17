 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vibe entertainment calendar
alert top story

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will hold open-mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BIRTHDAY BASH

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host a birthday bash from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Cost is $8. To make reservations, call 828-430-4343.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by JonBoy and Lefty at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music from Andy Buckner at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

SWAN LAKE

The Russian Ballet Theater will present “Swan Lake” at CoMMA, 401 S. College St. in Morganton, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit commaonline.org.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

