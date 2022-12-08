Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night beginning at 7:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host a trivia kick off party from 7-8:30 p.m.
TRIVIA
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
SANTA VISITS
Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.
CARRIAGE RIDES
Downtown Carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.
LIVE PERFORMANCE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host “A Tuna Christmas,” a two-person comedy show presented by J2G Productions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music with Mitch and Dave from 7-10 p.m.
ORNAMENT MAKING
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host a Bookish Ornament Make and Take at 1 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.
DANCE PARTY
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a dance party beginning at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Tuatha Dea at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE PERFORMANCE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host “A Tuna Christmas,” a two-person comedy show presented by J2G Productions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.
HOLIDAY MARKET
A holiday market will be held at 111 S. Green St. from 10 a.m. to noon.
HOLIDAY MARKET
Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 S. Green St., will host a Yuletide Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m.
SANTA VISITS
Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.
CARRIAGE RIDES
Downtown Carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS PARADE
The town of Drexel will hold its annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have live music by Buick MacKane at 8 p.m.
LIVE PERFORMANCE
Heather Land—The Age Gap Tour will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
HOLIDAY MARKET
Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 S. Green St., will host a Yuletide Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m.
‘SANTA CLAUDE’ VISIT
Benjamin’s & Libba’s, 100 N. Sterling St., and Merrill Mischief will host Santa Claude from 1-5 p.m.
SANTA VISIT
Morganton General Store, 116 W. Union St., will host Santa Claus at 1 p.m.
PHOTOS WITH MR. & MRS. CLAUS
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at 3 p.m.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Grace Episcopal Church, 303 S. King St., will host a Christmas Concert with Centerpiece Jazz at 5 p.m. Donations of non-perishable items for a Backpack Ministry will be accepted.
MONDAY
MUSIC MORNING OUT
First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., will host Music Morning Out at 10 a.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS CAROLING
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will have Christmas Caroling from 6-10 p.m.
BOARD GAME NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host board game night at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.