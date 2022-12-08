Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night beginning at 7:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host a trivia kick off party from 7-8:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

SANTA VISITS

Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.

CARRIAGE RIDES

Downtown Carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host “A Tuna Christmas,” a two-person comedy show presented by J2G Productions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music with Mitch and Dave from 7-10 p.m.

ORNAMENT MAKING

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host a Bookish Ornament Make and Take at 1 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

DANCE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a dance party beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Tuatha Dea at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host “A Tuna Christmas,” a two-person comedy show presented by J2G Productions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

HOLIDAY MARKET

A holiday market will be held at 111 S. Green St. from 10 a.m. to noon.

HOLIDAY MARKET

Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 S. Green St., will host a Yuletide Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m.

SANTA VISITS

Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.

CARRIAGE RIDES

Downtown Carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARADE

The town of Drexel will hold its annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have live music by Buick MacKane at 8 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Heather Land—The Age Gap Tour will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

HOLIDAY MARKET

Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 S. Green St., will host a Yuletide Holiday Market from noon to 4 p.m.

‘SANTA CLAUDE’ VISIT

Benjamin’s & Libba’s, 100 N. Sterling St., and Merrill Mischief will host Santa Claude from 1-5 p.m.

SANTA VISIT

Morganton General Store, 116 W. Union St., will host Santa Claus at 1 p.m.

PHOTOS WITH MR. & MRS. CLAUS

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus at 3 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Grace Episcopal Church, 303 S. King St., will host a Christmas Concert with Centerpiece Jazz at 5 p.m. Donations of non-perishable items for a Backpack Ministry will be accepted.

MONDAY

MUSIC MORNING OUT

First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., will host Music Morning Out at 10 a.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will have Christmas Caroling from 6-10 p.m.

BOARD GAME NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host board game night at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.