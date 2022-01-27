Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Trio at 7 p.m. Rotation food truck will be onsite.
LIVE MUSIC
Mitch and Dave will perform live at Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, in Valdese, at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE THEATER
Old Colony Players will hold its production of “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Grandma’s Medicine at 7 p.m.
PERFORMANCE
American Spiritual Ensemble will perform at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit commaconline.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Southern Thunder will roll into Morganton Moose Lodge, 2722 Moose Lodge St., at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
LIVE THEATER
Old Colony Players will hold its production of “Steel Magnolias” at 3 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.
MEMORIAL EVENT
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., will hold a special memorial for “Mr. AHHHHH” — Alex Miguel from 5-8:30 p.m. His family wishes to start a scholarship in his name and the brewery will donate $3 per pint of Evening Joe (his favorite Catawba beer) sold to his scholarship. Catawba will also donate profits from “MR. AHHHHH” Catawba pint glasses sold at his memorial.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.