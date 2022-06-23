Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night celebrating Adventure Bound Books’ fourth anniversary at 6 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 6 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host the Morganton Cigar Club Cigar Night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Morganton Pilot Club will host trivia night at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Thomas Anthony at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Grayson Slade at 9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Night Concert Series in Valdese will host live music by FracXured at 7 p.m. at the stage behind Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music with Problem Child, an AC/DC tribute band, at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Jon Boy and Lefty at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Sunset Strip at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Thirsty Horses at 2 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host Movie Under the Stars playing “Miss Congeniality” at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Horseshoe Bend Family Campground, 6675 NC 181, will host live music by Still Walkin’ at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Sunday Pops Concert with The Funk Connection will be held from 2-5 p.m. on the historic courthouse square.

LIVE THEATER

The Old Colony Players will present “Love Letters” at 6:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W in Valdese.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.