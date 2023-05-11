Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Disney trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a performance by Dani Kerr at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host game night at 7 p.m. Come out for a night of board and card games.

MEET AN AUTHOR

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., Morganton, will host an author event with Bianca Chan from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Chris Taylor & The Rumor on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Opal Moon at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Stevie D. at 6 p.m. The Road Grill food truck will be there from 5-8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Joseph Hasty and Dick Hull at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The theme will be “In space, no one can hear you w(h)ine.”

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a performance by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

YOGA ON THE SQUARE

Breathe Yoga & Pilates will host Yoga on the Square at the historic Burke County courthouse square at 8 a.m.

FARMER’S MARKET

The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Shelby Rae Moore at 2 p.m.

SIDEWALK SALE

West Union Art Studio and Adventure Bound Books, 113 W. Union St. and 117 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a mother’s day sidewalk sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from The Centerpiece Trio at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by 9daytrip at 7:30 p.m.

WARM YOGA

Breathe Yoga & Pilates, 115 W. Union St., Morganton, will host community warm yoga classes from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a dance party at 10 p.m. The cover charge is $2.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke and taco Tuesday at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.