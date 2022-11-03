Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host its four-year anniversary party with live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

'70s & '80s NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have '70s and '80s music night beginning at 8 p.m.

WINE PAIRING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold wine and doughnut pairing from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The King Bees at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Free Flow at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by the Nickel Plated Steel Band at 7:30 p.m.

FESTIVAL

The Pregnancy Care Center of Burke County will host a Home Sweet Home Festival on the historic courthouse square from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will include live music, entertainment, food trucks and craft vendors.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host a live performance of "The Second City: She the People" at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.commaonline.org for tickets.

'70s & '80s NIGHT

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Rastacoustic at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.