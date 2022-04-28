Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Thomas Anthony at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 College St., will host the Southern Fried Chicks comedy tour at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For reservations, call 828-430-4343.

POETRY NIGHT

The Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., will host Poetry Open Mic Night on the patio from 5-8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Pub & Brewery, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Sunset Strip at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Winery & Vineyards, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Melody Cox at 1 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Pyletribe at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music from Two’s Company from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring a free concert at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, on Sunday, May 1 from 4-7 p.m. Bring a blanket and pack a picnic basket for dinner while listening to the music of the Shelby Rae Moore Band with views of Lake Rhodhiss. The style of music will offer something for everyone — blues, soul, and Americana.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.