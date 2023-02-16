Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia with Kelli at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by The Alligators at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Opal Moon at 8 p.m.
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke with Andrea 7 p.m.
POETRY NIGHT
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host poetry night at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by the 9DAYTRIP at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
SUNDAYS AT SIDETRACKED
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Sundays at Sidetracked with Joe Belanger from 1-8 p.m.
LIVE PERFORMANCE
Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will host Queens of Rock at 12:30 p.m. Cover is $10.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
MUSIC MORNING
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.