Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia with Kelli at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by The Alligators at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Opal Moon at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke with Andrea 7 p.m.

POETRY NIGHT

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host poetry night at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by the 9DAYTRIP at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

SUNDAYS AT SIDETRACKED

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Sundays at Sidetracked with Joe Belanger from 1-8 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will host Queens of Rock at 12:30 p.m. Cover is $10.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

MUSIC MORNING

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.