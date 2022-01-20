Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
FRIDAY
LIVE THEATER
Old Colony Players will kick off its production of "Steel Magnolias" on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will hold its one-year birthday bash with specials on its oils and vinegars beginning at 11 a.m., along with a variety of hors d'oeurvres and wine samples beginning at 6 p.m. Almost Vintage will perform from 7-9 p.m. and D.J. Spence will take the stage at 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE THEATER
Old Colony Players will hold off its production of "Steel Magnolias" at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.
SUNDAY
LIVE THEATER
Old Colony Players will hold off its production of "Steel Magnolias" at 3 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.