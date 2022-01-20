Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

LIVE THEATER

Old Colony Players will kick off its production of "Steel Magnolias" on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W, in downtown Valdese. Tickets are available online at oldcolonyplayers.com or at the door. Masks required.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will hold its one-year birthday bash with specials on its oils and vinegars beginning at 11 a.m., along with a variety of hors d'oeurvres and wine samples beginning at 6 p.m. Almost Vintage will perform from 7-9 p.m. and D.J. Spence will take the stage at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE THEATER

