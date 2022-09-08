Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Almost Vintage from 7-10 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will have live music by the Riverstones at 7 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will put on a show of “Cyrano” at Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre, 401 Church St. NW, Valdese, from 8-10:15 p.m.

HISTORIC MORGANTON FESTIVAL

The 40th annual Historic Morganton Festival will be in downtown Morganton. Food and craft vendors will open at noon and will line South Sterling Street and East Union Street around the newly renovated historic courthouse square. The Kids Zone will open at 2 p.m. and live music beginning at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Throwdown Jones at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 400 Main St. W in Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

HISTORIC MORGANTON FESTIVAL

The 40th annual Historic Morganton Festival will continue in downtown Morganton beginning at 9 a.m. Food and craft vendors will line South Sterling Street and East Union Street around the newly renovated historic courthouse square. Enjoy shopping, crafts and children’s rides, dance performances throughout the day. The stage will have live music beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until festival close with a lineup of country music artists.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Free Flow at 9 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will put on a show of “Cyrano” at Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre, 401 Church St. N.W., Valdese, from 8-10:15 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Daniel and Bets Couper Duo at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Roots Madness at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Whiskey Down at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host The Sophia Poteat Experience at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Magnolia Room, 400 N. Green St., will host live music by Grandma’s Medicine at 7 p.m.

IMPROV NIGHT

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 400 Main St. W in Valdese, will host the Morganton Improv Group at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Rob Simmons at 2 p.m. The Road Grill food truck will be on-site.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.