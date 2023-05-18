Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host a karaoke by Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Mood Ring on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Don Hogan at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke with Tamara at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a performance by Kendra Hope at 8 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host a performance by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

LADIES NIGHT

Dragonfly Apothecary & Artisan Market, 120 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host a ladies crafting night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by New River Overlook at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

YOGA ON THE SQUARE

Breathe Yoga & Pilates will host Yoga on the Square at the historic Burke County courthouse square at 8 a.m.

FARMER’S MARKET

The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Bourbon Arcade at 2 p.m.

DIY BATH WORKSHOP

Dragonfly Apothecary & Artisan Market, 120 S. Sterling St., will host a DIY bath workshop at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host music from Kewel Dewy Kudzu at 6 p.m.

AUTHOR EVENT

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host an author event with NC Day Tripping with Carl Hedinger at 11 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will have live music by Rocky Yelton & The Hired Guns at 7:30 p.m.

WARM YOGA

Breathe Yoga & Pilates, 115 W. Union St., Morganton, will host community warm yoga classes from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

CRAFT AND CHAT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host a craft and chat at 3 p.m. The cost is $25, and crafters will create a quilled tea light holder.

PAINT PARTY

TOSS will host a paint party on the old courthouse square from 4-6 p.m. It is a free, family friendly event with all ages and abilities welcome. Painters will be helping complete three murals for Morganton.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke and taco Tuesday at 5 p.m.

PINT NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host pint night all day with $3 and $4 beers.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.