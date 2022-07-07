Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night from 6-8 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St. Suite 100, will host Tyson’s Trivia night at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Jesse and the Rivercats, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Almost Vintage at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Darren Bryant at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host Laurel Creek with Bobby Denton at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Bad Romeo at 9 p.m.
POETRY OPEN MIC
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host poetry open mic night at 6:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Buick MacKane from 8 p.m. to midnight. Road Grill food truck will be onsite.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave, Connelly Springs, will kick off its summer concert series with Tanya and the Roadrunnerz at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Paradise Subs and Deli food truck will be onsite. Cover is $10.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by J.J. Hipps and the Hideaways at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Free Flow at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by The Page Brothers with Joseph Hasty at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Connelly Springs will host its summer concert series with 80z Nation from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 1030 U.S. 70, Connelly Springs.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.