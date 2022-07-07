Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night from 6-8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St. Suite 100, will host Tyson’s Trivia night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Jesse and the Rivercats, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Almost Vintage at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Darren Bryant at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host Laurel Creek with Bobby Denton at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Bad Romeo at 9 p.m.

POETRY OPEN MIC

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host poetry open mic night at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Buick MacKane from 8 p.m. to midnight. Road Grill food truck will be onsite.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave, Connelly Springs, will kick off its summer concert series with Tanya and the Roadrunnerz at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Paradise Subs and Deli food truck will be onsite. Cover is $10.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by J.J. Hipps and the Hideaways at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Free Flow at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by The Page Brothers with Joseph Hasty at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Connelly Springs will host its summer concert series with 80z Nation from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 1030 U.S. 70, Connelly Springs.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.