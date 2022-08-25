Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Whiskey Down will perform at the amphitheater at the historic courthouse square at 7 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The John Boy & Lefty Band from 7-10 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by Wiregrass at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

CABARET SHOW

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host a musical cabaret show at 9:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by TNT at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Bourbon Arcade and the Bluesy Soul at 2 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host its movie under the stars night featuring “The Proposal” with Sandra Bullock at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Thomas Anthony at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Greyson Slade at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Magnolia Room at Fairfield Inn & Suites, 400 N. Green St., will host live music by Andy Ferrell.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caleb Wolfe at 2 p.m. A vendor market also will be held from 2-5 p.m., and The Road Grill food truck will be on-site.

LIVE MUSIC

The King Bees will perform at the historic courthouse square amphitheater from 3-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.