THURSDAY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night with Al at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will hold trivia night at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

THEME NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host theme night at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Garrett Huffman at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

SUNDAYS AT SIDETRACKED

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Sundays at Sidetracked with Joe Belanger from 1-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.