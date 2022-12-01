Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

‘NUTCRACKER’ PERFORMANCE

World Ballet Series will perform “The Nutcracker” at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from David Kerley from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night beginning at 8 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARADE

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center will hold its Christmas parade on its campus at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

SANTA VISITS

Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.

CARRIAGE RIDES

Downtown Carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host karaoke with Neil and Gara from 7-10 p.m.

DANCE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a dance party beginning at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS PARADE

The town of Valdese will hold its annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

DANCE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a dance party beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Problem Child at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Rustic from 7-10 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS SHOW

“Nochebuena: A Christmas Spectacular” will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARADE

Downtown Development Association’s Morganton Christmas Parade will be held in downtown Morganton around the square at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.