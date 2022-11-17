Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from David Kerley from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Alligators at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., will host live music by Sons of Serendip at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit commaonline.org.

FRIDAY

WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a wine and cheese pairing from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host karaoke with Andrea at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by J.B. and the ‘70s at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., will host live music by Red Dirt Revelators at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Darren Bryant from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thornwell Books, 202 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Bobby Denton and Friends from 6-8 p.m.

SATURDAY

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host karaoke with Andrea at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Andrew Massey and J.J. Hipps at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have live music by Whiskey Down beginning at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Throwdown Jones at 8 p.m.

LAST-CHANCE JAM

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., will host a Last-Chance Free-For-All Jam from 1-7 p.m. The brewery invites all musicians to come down for a jam session. Sound and back line will be provided by Chris Singleton but musicians can bring their own gear. Come out and collaborate with other local musicians who’ve supported the brewery over the years.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., will host live music by Jon Boy & Lefty at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Bricen Calloway from 7-10 p.m.

WINTER CARNIVAL

The city of Morganton will hold its annual Winter Carnival from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. The event will include activities for children, face painting, an ice sculpture demonstration and visits with Santa. The Memorial Tree lighting will follow at 5:30 and all of downtown’s Christmas lights will be illuminated. A fire and ice sculpture will be performed at 6 p.m. by carver Aaron Costic.

SUNDAY

WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a wine and cheese pairing at 2 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

FRIENDSGIVING

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, will host a Friendsgiving pot luck dinner at 6 p.m. Turkey will be provided, but patrons are invited to bring a side dish and enjoy a meal together.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.