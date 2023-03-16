Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by The Alligators at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Matt Hill and Matt Hogan at 8 p.m.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAGPIPES

Hillman Beer, 212 S. Sterling St., will host bagpipe music from 7-9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7:30 p.m.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host a St. Patrick’s Day party from 10 p.m. to close.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing Lounge, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Whiskey Down at 8 p.m.

AUTHOR EVENT

Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host author Kimberly McMillian from 5:30-7 p.m.

SATURDAY

FUNDRAISER

Skeet Shoot and Bourbon Tasting will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St. The shooting will be held at noon and the bourbon shindig at 4 p.m. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit The Meeting Place Mission.

FUNDRAISER

Flights & Bites fundraiser benefiting Carolina Caring will be held at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing Lounge, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Band at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by the Heavy Mountain String Band at 7:30 p.m.

MUSIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host ’70’s music night at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E. in Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Breaking Point at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

SOCIAL

The Downtown Development Association will hold a social at Thistle & Twig, 304 S. Sterling St., at 5 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

PINT NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.