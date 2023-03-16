Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by The Alligators at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Matt Hill and Matt Hogan at 8 p.m.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAGPIPES
Hillman Beer, 212 S. Sterling St., will host bagpipe music from 7-9 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7:30 p.m.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARTY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host a St. Patrick’s Day party from 10 p.m. to close.
LIVE MUSIC
Stidham’s Axe Throwing Lounge, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Whiskey Down at 8 p.m.
AUTHOR EVENT
Adventure Bound Books, 117 W. Union St., will host author Kimberly McMillian from 5:30-7 p.m.
SATURDAY
FUNDRAISER
Skeet Shoot and Bourbon Tasting will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St. The shooting will be held at noon and the bourbon shindig at 4 p.m. A silent auction will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds benefit The Meeting Place Mission.
FUNDRAISER
Flights & Bites fundraiser benefiting Carolina Caring will be held at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Stidham’s Axe Throwing Lounge, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Band at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by the Heavy Mountain String Band at 7:30 p.m.
MUSIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host ’70’s music night at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E. in Valdese, will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Breaking Point at 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
SOCIAL
The Downtown Development Association will hold a social at Thistle & Twig, 304 S. Sterling St., at 5 p.m.
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
PINT NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.