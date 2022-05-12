Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE THEATER

The Old Colony Players will perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater in Valdese, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold cigar night on the back porch from 6-8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

SIP & SIGN

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host Sip & Sign night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

POETRY NIGHT

Adventure Bound Books 117 W. Union St., will host poetry open mic night at 6 p.m.

SECOND CHANCE PROM

Looks at the Stars Second Chance Prom will be held at Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., from 6-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music with the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Jeff Honeycutt at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host live music by Quinn and Crowe at 7 p.m.

LIVE THEATER

The Old Colony Players will perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater in Valdese, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks 115 E. Union St., will host live music by Bill Pound and Sandra Childers at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE THEATER

The Old Colony Players will perform “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater in Valdese, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit oldcolonyplayers.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E in Valdese, will host live music from Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Porch Pandas from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Matt Hogan at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Sami and Dave at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Vineyards and Winery, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will hold live music by Todd Greene at 1 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Unknown Artist at 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Anywhere’z Fine from 2-5 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.