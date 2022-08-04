 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

Vibe entertainment calendar

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

KARAOKE NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats will perform at the historic courthouse square amphitheater from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE THEATER

Old Colony Players will perform the historical drama “From This Day Forward” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Trio from 7-10 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host J. Max McKee Band at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Bad Romeo at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

BEER FESTIVAL

The State of Origin craft beer festival will be held on the historic courthouse square at 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person or $25 for designated drivers.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music by Tuatha Dea at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Horseshoe Bend Family Campground, 6675 NC 181, will host live music with Whiskey Down at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music with Lost Wages at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE THEATER

Old Colony Players will perform the historical drama “From This Day Forward” at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Sami and Dave at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Still Walkin’ at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Moondog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will hold its summer trivia series at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.

