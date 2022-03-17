Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Morgan Jeter and special guest from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration at 6 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a St. Patrick's Day cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music from Don Hogan at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Spalding McIntosh and the Lionhearts with Michael Bowen at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host Karaoke at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Buick MacKane at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE PERFORMANCE
Sons of Mystro will perform at City of Morganton Preforming Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host live music by Mike Alicke at 2 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 W. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura from Queen’s Catering.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.