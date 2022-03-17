 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vibe entertainment calendar
alert top story

Vibe entertainment calendar

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Morgan Jeter and special guest from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Open Mic Night at 7 p.m.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration at 6 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a St. Patrick's Day cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music from Don Hogan at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Spalding McIntosh and the Lionhearts with Michael Bowen at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host Karaoke at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Buick MacKane at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Sons of Mystro will perform at City of Morganton Preforming Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road in Morganton, will host live music by Mike Alicke at 2 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host live music by the Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 W. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura from Queen’s Catering.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host Karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.

