Vibe entertainment calendar

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 400 Main St. W. in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

GRAND OPENING

The Morganton Cigar Club, 425 S. King St., will host its grand opening from 6-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

SOCIAL NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St. Suite 100, will hold its monthly social from 7-9 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music from Buicke MacKane at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Zeveride Jones at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by the Fire-Bone Band at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Pub and Brewery, 400 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music by Blake Breedlove at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by the Porch Pandas at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

OKTOBERFEST

Fonta Flora Brewery at Whippoorwill Farm, 6751 NC 126 in Nebo, will hold its sixth annual Oktoberfest from noon to 8 p.m. The event will include a live polka band from 3-6, new beer releases and a variety of activities.

HARVEST FEAST

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host its annual Harvest Feast with a pig pickin’ and double header of music from noon to 6 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Magnolia Room, 400 N. Green St., will host live music by Rustin Clawson at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Morgan Jeter and Ginny McAfee at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 400 Main St. W in Valdese, will host karaoke night at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.