Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host game night with a variety of board games, card games and more for patrons to challenge their friends.

MUSIC TRIVIA

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present music trivia hosted by Tyson at 7 p.m.

UKULELE

The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Brainiac Trivia at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Mac Arnold & Plate Full of Blues on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Terry Edwards with guest Bob Kogut at 7 p.m.

FUNDRAISER

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Literacy on Tap, to benefit the Burke County Literacy Council, from 5-7 p.m. Justin Clyde Williams will perform and plans to donate all the tips from his performance to the Literacy Council. Hillman will donate $1 for each pint of beer sold.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Stevie D. from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by New River Overlook at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Big Fat Zero.”

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke night.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host a performance by The Rundown at 7:30 p.m.

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Ginny McAfee at 2 p.m.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will celebrate its sixth anniversary with festivities starting at 6 p.m. Soul Food Island food truck will be at the brewery from 5-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by BanDam at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host a performance by The Pruitt Brothers.

SUNDAY

EMBROIDERY WORKSHOP

Fonta Flora Brewery, 317 N. Green St., Morganton, will host a beginner’s embroidery workshop from 5-7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KICK-OFF TO SUMMER PARTY

The Burke County Public Library will host a kick-off to summer party from 5-8 p.m. on the old courthouse square in downtown Morganton.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.