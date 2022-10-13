Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery and Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

WINGS and THIRSTY THURSDAY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will sell 25 wings for $20 starting at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host trivia at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Lowdown South at 8 p.m.

FREE WINE TASTING

Craft’d-NC, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Alligators at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive, 111 E. Union St., will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

OYSTER OUTING

The October Oyster Outing will be held on the historic courthouse square from 1-7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Fire-Bone at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Rust Bucket at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Haley Michal at 7 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

$10 DAY PASSES

Bigfoot Climbing Gym, 212 Avery Ave., will offer $10 day passes all day.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host trivia at 6:30 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

The weekly Wine Down will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.