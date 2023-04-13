Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music with Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
TRIVIA
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host April fools trivia from 7-8:30 p.m.
GAME NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host game night with an evening of board and card games at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Matts at 8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Lola Grace at 6 p.m.
KARAOKE
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke with Tamara at 7 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Krystal King at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Homer’s, 113 E. Union St., will host live music by Deep Rest and Angel Massacre at 7 p.m.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host its 10th anniversary party from noon to 6 p.m. with live music by The Alligators from noon to 3 p.m. and Gotcha Groove from 3-6 p.m. Countryside Express Food Truck will be on site and new wine releases will be available.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by BanDam at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by 28690 at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
An open mic night and live performance by the Ray Shook band will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., in Valdese. Cost is $10. Musicians are encouraged to sign up to perform early.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Jon Boy & Lefty at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals from 7-10 p.m.
COMEDY SHOW
An April’s Food Day comedy show will be held at 9 p.m. at 128 W. Union St., with comedians Roderick Horton, Huebaby and Broderick Horton.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 8 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.