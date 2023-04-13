Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music with Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

TRIVIA

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host April fools trivia from 7-8:30 p.m.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host game night with an evening of board and card games at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Matts at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Lola Grace at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host karaoke with Tamara at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by Joey Vang at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Krystal King at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Homer’s, 113 E. Union St., will host live music by Deep Rest and Angel Massacre at 7 p.m.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host its 10th anniversary party from noon to 6 p.m. with live music by The Alligators from noon to 3 p.m. and Gotcha Groove from 3-6 p.m. Countryside Express Food Truck will be on site and new wine releases will be available.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by BanDam at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by 28690 at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

An open mic night and live performance by the Ray Shook band will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., in Valdese. Cost is $10. Musicians are encouraged to sign up to perform early.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Jon Boy & Lefty at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by Bob Sinclair and the Big Deals from 7-10 p.m.

COMEDY SHOW

An April’s Food Day comedy show will be held at 9 p.m. at 128 W. Union St., with comedians Roderick Horton, Huebaby and Broderick Horton.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 8 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.