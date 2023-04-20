Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host Priceless Entertainment karaoke at 7 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host Open Mic Night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT

Burke County United Way will host Family Movie Night on the Square at the historic courthouse at 7:45 p.m. The move will be Disney's "Encanto." Bring chairs or a blanket.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from The Happy Enchiladas at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Buick MacKane at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham's Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, will host live music by Matt Hemond and Michael Bowen at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Still Walkin' at 7:30 p.m.

VARIETY SHOW

Vegas' Edwards Twins will present The Ultimate Variety Show at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by The Mason Jar Poets at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Rastacoustic at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Rusty Clawson 6 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music with Kendra Hope at 8 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.