Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host Priceless Entertainment karaoke at 7 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
People are also reading…
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host Open Mic Night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.
MOVIE NIGHT
Burke County United Way will host Family Movie Night on the Square at the historic courthouse at 7:45 p.m. The move will be Disney's "Encanto." Bring chairs or a blanket.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from The Happy Enchiladas at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Buick MacKane at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Stidham's Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, will host live music by Matt Hemond and Michael Bowen at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Still Walkin' at 7:30 p.m.
VARIETY SHOW
Vegas' Edwards Twins will present The Ultimate Variety Show at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit commaonline.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by The Mason Jar Poets at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Rastacoustic at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Rusty Clawson 6 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music with Kendra Hope at 8 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.