Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host open mic night at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will have live music by Almost Vintage at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music by Buicke MacKane at 9 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Bethany Grace at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Mitch and Dave at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host live music by SoulShyne at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will host live music with Bullet the Blue Sky, a U2 tribute band, at 9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Bourbon Arcade at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host live music with Whiskey Down at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Almost Vintage at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Lost Wages at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Horseshoe Bend Family Campground, 6675 NC 181, will host live music by GreyStroke at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

South Creek Winery & Vineyards, 2240 S. Creek Road, Nebo, will host live music by Bourbon Arcade at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE THEATER

The Old Colony Players will present “Love Letters” at 6:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W in Valdese.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Meeting St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

TRIVIA NIGHT

Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7 p.m.

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Main St., will host Tapas Tuesday with Chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY WINE DOWN SINGO

The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.

