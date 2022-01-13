Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TONIGHT
TRIVIA NIGHT
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., Morganton, will host trivia night at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co., 212 S. Green St., Morganton, will welcome music by Caleb Wolfe at 7 p.m. Rotation food truck will be onsite.
LIVE MUSIC
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host live music from Joey Vang from 8-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Harris Brothers will perform from 7:30-10:30 p.m. in the Upper Wine Room at The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., Morganton. Doors open at 6:30. There’s an $8 cover for the band. Call 828-430-4343 to make reservations. The tapas menu will be available.
KARAOKE
Moondoog Pizza, 304 S. Sterling St., will host Karaoke and dancing from 7 p.m. to midnight.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Throwdown Jones will perform at 7:30 p.m. at The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave., Connelly Springs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cover charge is $15. Big Byrd’s Smokehouse food truck will onsite. Call 828-390-4080 to make a reservation.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host live music from Steve DellaSala from 2-5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host live music by Hope Griffin from 6-9 p.m.
KARAOKE NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will hold karaoke night.
POP-UP MARKET
A Pop-up market will be held at 111 N. Green St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will hold Tapas Night with Chef Lara from Queen’s Catering at 5 p.m. with free bar bites and discounts on store products.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Catawba Brewing Co, 212 S. Green St., will host Tar Heel Trivia at 7:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
THE OLIVE OF MORGANTON
The weekly Wine Down Singo will take place from 7-10 p.m. Singo cards are free. New prizes are added weekly, and the store will offer $1 off a glass of wine all day.
TRIVIA NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has reopened with several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St. in downtown Morganton.