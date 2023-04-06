Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host karaoke at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Ukulele at Buzze's Creamery and General Store, 605 S. Green St. Suite 100, at 5 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host music bingo at 7:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by karaoke at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Stevie D at 6 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kristal King at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by The Bleach Boys at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by The Alligators at noon.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by BanDam at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., will host live music by Mitch & Dave at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from The Happy Enchiladas at 6 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by The Shelby Rae Moore Band at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke at 8 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.