Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host “Brainiacs” trivia at 7 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Opal Moon at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will have live music by The Russell Sprouts from 8-10 p.m. to support the Blue Ridge Health Foundation.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The theme is “Tried and True in Tuscany.”

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Joseph Hasty and the Centerpiece Trio from 6-9 p.m.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Hamilton Williams Gallery, 403 E. Union St., will host its 10th anniversary party at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

The town of Connelly Springs will continue its Summer Concert Series with Journey Tribute band Trial by Fire at 6 p.m. at the Connelly Springs Pavilion, 1030 U.S. 70.

LIVE NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host live music by Still Walkin’ at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Nine and Pocket Change at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Stevie D from 6-9 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., will host live music by Two Bird Stone at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Wiregrass at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Stevie D at from 5-6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

The Sidetracked Pinball team will host a pinball tournament at the brewery, 609 S. Green St., at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host live music by David Kerley.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host music bingo from 6-9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.