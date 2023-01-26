Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

THURSDAY CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night with Al at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by David Kerley at 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC BINGO

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have music bingo at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Winnie the Pooh performance will be at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 6 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.commaonline.org.

FRIDAY

BLOCK PARTY

A fundraiser in memory of Alexander “Mr. Ahhhh” Miguel will be held on East Union Street at Brown Mountain Bottleworks, Homer’s and The Olive at Morganton at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Alligators will perform at Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, at 8 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have karaoke with Andrea at 7 p.m.

THEME NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host theme night at 8 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

LIVE MUSIC

Stidham’s Axe Throwing, 420 W. Fleming Drive, Suite E, will host live music by Counter Live with special guests at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Rustic at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

LIVE MUSIC

The Breaking Point Band will perform at 8 p.m. at Town Tavern of Morganton, 315 Sanford Drive.

THEME NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host theme night 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 3 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W., in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

SUNDAYS AT SIDETRACKED

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Sundays at Sidetracked with Joe Belanger from 1-8 p.m.

MONDAY LIVE PERFORMANCE

STOMP will be on stage at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.commaonline.org.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.