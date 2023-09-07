Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host karaoke at 7 p.m. with Priceless Entertainment.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present “Star Wars” trivia at 7 p.m.

GAME NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W in Valdese, will host game night at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Morganton Ukulele Society Jam will be held at Buzze’s Creamery and General Store, 605 S. Green St., from 6-8 p.m.

FRIDAY

MORGANTON FESTIVAL

The 41st annual Historic Morganton Festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. in downtown Morganton around the historic courthouse square. The event will include a variety of activities and entertainment along with more than 250 craft vendors. The band Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow will take the stage at the amphitheater from 7:30-9 p.m. followed by the Red Clay Strays from 9:30-11 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Dustin Hicks at 7 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The theme is “The Brothers Milbrandt.”

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Caged Affair from 6-9 p.m.

OPEN MIC

Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, will host an open mic concert from 7-9 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase, bring a lawn chair. Call 828-584-6680 for more information.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

MORGANTON FESTIVAL

The 41st annual Historic Morganton Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Morganton around the historic courthouse square. The event will include a variety of activities and entertainment along with more than 250 craft vendors. The band REV ON “The Foreigner Experience” will take the stage at the amphitheater from 7-8 p.m. followed by Bohemian Queen, a Queen tribute band from 8:30-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The town of Connelly Springs will continue its Summer Concert Series with Journey Tribute band Trial by Fire at 6 p.m. at the Connelly Springs Pavilion, 1030 US 70.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by Jeff Honeycutt from 6-9 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

As part of the Valdese Plein Air Fest, Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring Sunday Music by the Lake featuring Lost Wages from 4-7 p.m. at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive NE, Valdese. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic for an evening of music and beautiful views.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host live music by The Loudes Duo at 4 p.m.

MONDAY

TRIVIA

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host Hillman Trivia from 7-9 p.m. Hillman Food Truck will be onsite.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

The Sidetracked Pinball team will host a pinball tournament at the brewery, 609 S. Green St., at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.