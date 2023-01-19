Vibe entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

THURSDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have open mic night with host Chris Singleton at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host live music by The Alligators at 8 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

Comedienne, author and singer Heather Land will perform her stand-up comedy “I Ain’t Doing It” at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Free Flow will perform at Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, at 8 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

SATURDAY LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Bricen Calloway at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 7:30 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music with Kendra Hope 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will have live music at 7:30 p.m. with Dani Kerr.

ICE FESTIVAL

The Friends of Lake James State Park will host the second annual Lake James Ice Festival at Paddy’s Creek at 5 p.m. Sculptor Aaron Costic will create as many as 40 chain saw carved ice sculptures with an LED-lit backdrop in front of Lake James. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ZEXJ0l. A limited number of tickets are available.

LIVE MUSIC

The Barn at Wildwood Acres, 9080 Bridges Ave, Connelly Springs, will host live music by Black Glass at 8 p.m. Cover charge is $10.

SUNDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Old Colony Players will perform Beauty and the Beast Jr. at 3 p.m. at Old Rock School, 400 Main St. W in Valdese. Visit oldcolonyplayers.org for ticket information.

SUNDAYS AT SIDETRACKED

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host Sundays at Sidetracked with Joe Belanger from 1-8 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.