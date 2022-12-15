 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR

Vibe entertainment calendar

vibe graphic

Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

FRIDAY

SANTA VISITS

Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.

CARRIAGE RIDES

Downtown carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

“Shimmer: A Winter Cirque Reverie” will be held at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d of NC, 108 W. Union St., will host a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

CHRISTMAS PARTY

Overmountain Cycles, 313 N. Green St., will host a Christmas party at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke from 7-10 p.m.

DANCE PARTY

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have a retro DJ dance party beginning at 10 p.m.

UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER PARTY

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host an ugly Christmas sweater party at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS CAROLING

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host Christmas caroling with Joseph Hasty at 2 p.m.

KARAOKE

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host karaoke with Andrea at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host live music by Bad Romeo at 8 p.m.

SANTA VISIT

West Union Art Studio, 113 W. Union St., will host Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m.

SANTA VISITS

Santa Claus will be in his workshop on the historic Burke County courthouse square, 102 E. Union St., from 5-8 p.m.

CARRIAGE RIDES

Downtown carriage rides will begin in downtown below the amphitheater stage at 102 E. Union St. at 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will have have live music by the Jeff Honeycutt Band at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host live music by Garrett Huffman from 7-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

‘SANTA CLAUDE’ VISIT

Merrill Mischief, 105 E. Union St., will host “Santa Claude” from 1-4 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W, Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also has reopened from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.

