TODAY
MUSIC BINGO
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.
UKULELE
The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
TGIF returns with Thomas Anthony and the Live House Band on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Darren Bryant at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Stevie D from 6-9 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Rastacoustic at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “The Sophistication of South Africa.”
LIVE MUSIC
The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host its annual Independence Day celebration from 7-11 p.m. in downtown Valdese. The event will include a kids zone, food and beverage vendors, live music by The Tonez and fireworks at dusk.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
Pooch Parade
Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, 102 E. Union St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Kevin Smith at 6:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Happy Enchiladas from 6-9 p.m.
SUNDAY
LIVE PERFORMANCE
The Air National Guard Band of the South will perform at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., at 3 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
PINBALL TOURNAMENT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Caged Affair from 5-8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY MINI FARMERS MARKET
The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.
WINE DOWN SINGO The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.