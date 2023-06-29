Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present trivia at 7 p.m.

UKULELE

The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Thomas Anthony and the Live House Band on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Darren Bryant at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Stevie D from 6-9 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Rastacoustic at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “The Sophistication of South Africa.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host its annual Independence Day celebration from 7-11 p.m. in downtown Valdese. The event will include a kids zone, food and beverage vendors, live music by The Tonez and fireworks at dusk.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

Pooch Parade

Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade on the Historic Burke County Courthouse Square, 102 E. Union St., from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Kevin Smith at 6:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by The Happy Enchiladas from 6-9 p.m.

SUNDAY

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Air National Guard Band of the South will perform at CoMMA, 401 S. College St., at 3 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

PINBALL TOURNAMENT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host a pinball tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Caged Affair from 5-8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY MINI FARMERS MARKET

The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.