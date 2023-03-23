Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
AUTHOR’S LUNCHEON
New York Times Best Selling Author- Charlie Lovett will be the speaker at the 2023 Author’s Luncheon at First Baptist Church of Morganton Fellowship Hall, 502 W. Union St., at noon. Cost is $25.
CHARCUTERIE CLASS
People are also reading…
DIY Charcuterie Class will be held at The Olive, 111 E. Union St., at 6 p.m. Call Linda to reserve your seat.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Peter Skelton at 7:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 8 p.m.
PERFORMANCE
Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host the Mason Jar Poets at Brown at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Jon Boy & Lefty at 6 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Roadside Attraction at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Stevie Della Sala will perform at The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., from 7-10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Still Walkin’ Band at 7 p.m.
LIVE PERFORMANCE
The Hiplet Ballerinas will perform at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., ay 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit commaonline.org.
LIVE MUSIC
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Jennifer Miller Alvarado at 7:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night at 8 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E. in Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Garrett Huffman at 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
PINT NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
KARAOKE
Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.
TRIVIA
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.