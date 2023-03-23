Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St. at 10 a.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

AUTHOR’S LUNCHEON

New York Times Best Selling Author- Charlie Lovett will be the speaker at the 2023 Author’s Luncheon at First Baptist Church of Morganton Fellowship Hall, 502 W. Union St., at noon. Cost is $25.

CHARCUTERIE CLASS

DIY Charcuterie Class will be held at The Olive, 111 E. Union St., at 6 p.m. Call Linda to reserve your seat.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host open mic night from 8-11 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Thirsty Thursday all day.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Peter Skelton at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 8 p.m.

PERFORMANCE

Brown Mountain Bottleworks, 115 E. Union St., will host the Mason Jar Poets at Brown at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Jon Boy & Lefty at 6 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., will hold a free wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Kevin Smith at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, will host live music by Roadside Attraction at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Stevie Della Sala will perform at The Grind Café, 136 W. Union St., from 7-10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., will host music from Still Walkin’ Band at 7 p.m.

LIVE PERFORMANCE

The Hiplet Ballerinas will perform at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., ay 7:30 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit commaonline.org.

LIVE MUSIC

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host live music by Jennifer Miller Alvarado at 7:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke night at 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E. in Valdese, will host live music by Kendra Hope at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host live music by Garrett Huffman at 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

PINT NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will host pint night with discounted pints from 5-9 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

KARAOKE

Sterling Grill & Lounge, 116 N. Sterling St., Morganton, will host karaoke from 7-11 p.m.

TRIVIA

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.