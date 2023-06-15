Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
TODAY
MUSIC BINGO
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.
CIGAR NIGHT Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present music trivia hosted by Al at 7 p.m.
UKULELE
The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
KARAOKE
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
TGIF returns with Brandon Bethel on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Rosewaters at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Joseph Hasty and Centerpiece Trio from 7-10 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Jennifer Alvarado at 7:30 p.m.
WINE TASTING
Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Big Fat Zero.”
LIVE MUSIC
The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by Shakedown from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.
LIVE MUSIC
Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Soulshyne at 2 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by J.J. Hipps at 7:30 p.m.
RETRO MUSIC
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Whiskey Down at 7 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by John Boy & Lefty from 7-10 p.m.
MONDAY
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT
Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
TAPAS NIGHT
The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.
MUSIC MORNING OUT
Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
MINI FARMERS MARKET The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.
WINE DOWN SINGO
The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.
TRIVIA The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.
MISCELLANEOUS
HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN
The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.