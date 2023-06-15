Editor’s note: Send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.

TODAY

MUSIC BINGO

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host music bingo at 7 p.m.

CIGAR NIGHT Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host cigar night on the back porch at 6 p.m.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host open mic night with Chris Singleton at 7 p.m.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Sidetracked Brewery, 609 S. Green St., Morganton, will present music trivia hosted by Al at 7 p.m.

UKULELE

The Morganton Ukulele Society will be at the Burke Arts Council, 506 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 6-8 p.m.

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will host a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

KARAOKE

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E, Valdese, will host karaoke with Priceless Entertainment at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

TGIF returns with Brandon Bethel on the historic Burke County courthouse square. Vendors will open at 6 p.m. and the music kicks off at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Rosewaters at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by Joseph Hasty and Centerpiece Trio from 7-10 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by Jennifer Alvarado at 7:30 p.m.

WINE TASTING

Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., Morganton, will host a complimentary wine tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Big Fat Zero.”

LIVE MUSIC

The Family Friday Nights Concert Series will host live music by Shakedown from 7-10 p.m. at Temple Field.

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at 300 Beach St., Morganton.

LIVE MUSIC

Silver Fork Winery, 5000 Patton Road, Morganton, will host live music by Soulshyne at 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Town Tavern, 315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will have live music by J.J. Hipps at 7:30 p.m.

RETRO MUSIC

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., Morganton, will host retro DJ music at 10 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Twin Brothers Pizza, 719 Main St. E., Valdese, will host live music by Whiskey Down at 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton, will host live music by John Boy & Lefty from 7-10 p.m.

MONDAY

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT

Downtown Sports Bar, 216 E. Union St., will hold a cornhole tournament at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

TAPAS NIGHT

The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton, will host Tapas Tuesday with chef Laura of Queens Catering at 5 p.m.

MUSIC MORNING OUT

Music Morganton Out will be held at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

MINI FARMERS MARKET The Mini Morganton Farmers Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 N. Green St., which is diagonal from CVS Pharmacy in downtown Morganton.

WINE DOWN SINGO

The Wine Down Singo will take place from 8-10 p.m. at The Olive of Morganton, 111 E. Union St., Morganton. The store will offer wine discounts.

TRIVIA The Levee Brewery & Pub, 118 Main St. W., Valdese, will host trivia night at 7 p.m.

MISCELLANEOUS

HISTORY MUSEUM OPEN

The Burke County History Museum has several new exhibits. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Railroad Depot Museum also is open from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For information, visit thehistorymuseumofburke.org, email burkehistory77@gmail.com or call 828-437-1777. The history museum is at 201 W. Meeting St., Morganton.