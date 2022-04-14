RockyFest to bring day of family fun

ALEXANDER COUNTY — The family-friendly RockyFest 2022 will be held Saturday, April 23, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Alexander County.

The free event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features live music, food, arts and crafts vendors, free rock climbing sessions, children’s activities and more. This year’s event is extra special as Alexander County celebrates the 10th anniversary of Rocky Face Park.

Live music will be performed on stage under the tent. Bands include Southbound 77 (10 a.m.), The Burnett Sisters Duo (11 a.m.), Karlie Keepfer & Smokey Holler (noon), Gap Civil (1 p.m.), Whitetop Mountain Band (2 p.m.), and Kelley & The Cowboys (3 p.m.).

Attendees also can join the fun by bringing their own instrument to play in the picking tent. Also, area bagpiper Melanye Brennan will play from the top of the quarry to kick off the festival at 9:45 a.m.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered throughout the day. Registration must be completed online on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more at rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Food vendors include Teens & Deens Country Kitchen, Village Inn Pizza, the Vashti Ice Cream Man and the Doughnut Shack.

A wide variety of arts and crafts vendors will be onsite selling handmade goods. In addition, there will be a heritage fair with leatherworking, wood lathe, woodcarving, blacksmithing, shingle riving, rope making, and Cherokee weaving, basketry, and language.

Children’s activities will be offered for free. Inflatables will include a jousting ring, a 20-foot, dual-lane slide, and a bounce house-slide combo for younger children. There also will be a basketball shootout game and a trackless train.

The sponsors of RockyFest 2022 include Alexander County government, Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Co., Huntington House Furniture, Craftmaster Furniture, EnergyUnited Electric, McGill Associates, Taylor King Furniture and WHKY.

For information about RockyFest 2022, visit rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.