Sweet Revenge returns to TGIF stage

The TGIF Concert Series will continue this Friday night, featuring the classic rock sounds of Sweet Revenge at 7 p.m.

Sweet Revenge features Eric Woody on drums and vocals, Tim Pittman on bass and vocals, Dr. Ken Bonfield on piano and vocals, Stephen Scott on guitar and vocals, Kevin Buckland on guitar and vocals, and Larisa Scott on vocals.

Eric Woody and Tim Pittman grew up together, playing in the school band starting at Salem Junior High School. They always enjoyed harmonizing and entertaining others at school, either clowning around or singing songs from the Beach Boys, Beatles or Everly brothers. Many years later, they had a party and invited some talented friends to come play and had such a blast that the garage band bug bit them. Gradually, they invited other friends they met along the way who had demonstrated a love for singing or skill in playing an instrument.

Bill Ramsey and Scott Scoggins both joined and jammed for a time. Other priorities came along as often happens, but they all still love playing music together every chance they get.

Ken Bonfield grew up playing piano for live musicals but always loved pulling a cool piece of popular music out of thin air and playing it back for everyone to sing along. Woody and Pittman invited Bonfield to come play, and they hit it off right away. Bonfield knew of Stephen Scott’s guitar playing abilities and invited him to come join. Scott was a great fit, and after mentioning a certain lady singer he knew, his wife Larisa, she came and sang a few songs with the band and opened the door to great female rocker tunes.

Ramsey and Kevin Buckland had played in a very talented rock band that blew the roof off Freedom High School’s gymnasium in a 1983 talent show. Woody and Pittman were witnesses to that event. Ramsey actually suggested Buckland as his replacement, and what a great suggestion. A good friend, Jeff Julien, began running sound for the band around that same time and has been part of the band ever since. And for three years, Sweet Revenge was honored to have Waylon Smith on drums. The band tried their best to pick songs that would turn Smith loose on percussions. Smith “retired” from live gigging and Woody now stays behind the drum kit holding down most of the lead vocals along with Larisa.

The band feels honored and privileged to have played for well over a decade at TGIF.

The concert will be held on the historic courthouse lawn at the new amphitheater. Food vendors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.